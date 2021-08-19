One in Two Million Blue Lobster Caught Off Maine Coast

What's even crazier? This is the second blue lobster out of Maine in the last year. It was August of 2020 when we reported that Hallowell Seafood had in fact received a blue lobster in a shipment to their store. This lobster we're talking about today will meet a different fate then a Mainer's plate.

According to WGME 13, the latest in rare blue lobsters was caught off the Portland coast on Wednesday by the two-man crew aboard the Karen-Marie. Captain George Stover and crewman Joseph Parker are the ones that boated this one in two million catch.

As incredible as it is to pull up such a catch, and even though the lobster was perfectly legal to keep, the two-man crew decided it best to throw the catch back into the ocean saying they didn't want such a creature to have to spend its days in captivity.

According to a July article from NewsWeek,

Researchers believe the specimen is extremely rare, and estimate the odds of finding a blue lobster at 1 in every 2 million, according to the New England Aquarium. The blue color is due to a genetic anomaly in which the animals develop an excess of the pigment crustacyanin.

