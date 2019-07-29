With Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie headlining the cast perhaps this news was inevitable, but now it’s official: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had the biggest opening weekend in director Quentin Tarantino’s career.

Tarantino’s previous best opening was a decade ago, with 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which grossed $38.0 million compared to Hollywood’s $40.3 million. It’s worth noting that Brad Pitt was also the star of Inglourious Basterds. Maybe Quentin Tarantino should only work with that guy. It seems to turn out for well for him.

Here are all of Tarantino’s opening weekends for sake of comparison (via Box Office Mojo):

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - $40.3 million Inglourious Basterds - $38.0 million Django Unchained - $30.1 million Kill Bill: Vol. 2 - $25.1 million Kill Bill: Vol. 1 - $22.0 million Grindhouse - $11.5 million Pulp Fiction - $9.3 million Jackie Brown - $9.2 million The Hateful Eight - $4.6 million Reservoir Dogs - $147,839

The Hateful Eight’s release is skewed lower because the film was only released on 100 screens compared with over 3,600 for Hollywood. (Reservoir Dogs, obviously, was a limited release as well.)

Although Inglorious Basterds opened bigger, Django Unchained is actually Tarantino’s biggest hit in the United States; it grossed $162.8 million in theaters versus Basterds’ $120.5 million. (Django is also Tarantino’s biggest worldwide hit too, with $425.4 million in international ticket sales.) It will be interesting to see whether Hollywood tops those numbers. It notably only got a “B” from audiences on CinemaScore, which is not great. (Django Unchained got an A-.) Word of mouth will need to be better than that score suggests for it to become the biggest movie in Tarantino’s filmography.