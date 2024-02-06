Old Town’s Saige Evans Voted Big East Girls Player of the Week – Week 8
Congratulations to Old Town High School's Saige Evans who was named Big East Girls Player of the Week in voting by the Big East Basketball Coaches.
Evans played in 3 games last week, scoring 64 points, including her 1000th career point! She ripped down 28 rebounds and had 1 assist and 4 steals..
Named to the Week 8 Big East Girl's Honor Roll were
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 2 games, 43 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals
- Liv Adams - Caribou 2 games, 24 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal
- Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 1 game, 20 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists
- Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 1 game, 17 points, and 3 steals
- Abby Radel - Ellsworth 1 game, 13 points and 4 assists
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 1 game, 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 4 blocks
- Mollie Gray - MDI 3 games, 40 points, 27 rebounds, 15 assists and 8 steals
- Taylor Loring - Old Town 3 games, 43 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists and 10 steals
- Lenora Curtis - Presque Isle 1 game, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals
- Marion Young - Presque Isle 1 game, 7 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 1 block
- Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle 1 game 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks
Evans now joins the following as Big East Girls Player of the Week
- Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
- Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Week 5 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Week 6 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 7 Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
