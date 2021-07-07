Ohtani Pitches and Hits Angels Past Red Sox 5-3 [VIDEO]

In the battle of All-Star pitchers on Tuesday night, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels got the better of Boston's Nathan Eovaldi, as the Angels beat the Red Sox 5-3, as Ohtani held the Red Sox to just 5 hits over 7 innings.

Eovaldi had just 1 tough inning, the 1st, when he allowed 3 runs. He finished pitching 5.2 innings allowing 5 runs, on 9 hits, striking out 9 and walking 1.

Brandon Workman pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out 2 and allowing 2 hits, while Yacksel Rios pitched the 9th, striking out 1.

Ohtani drive in a run with his 18th double of the season in the 1st inning for the Angels.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 13th homer of the season, a solo shot with 2 out in the 9th inning for Boston.

Kike Hernandez and Alex Verdugo each had a double.

Xander Bogaerts didn't reach base and saw his on base streak end at 29 games, although he was robbed of a 2-run homer. JD Martinez who singled and drove in 2 runs now has the longest on base streak in the Majors with 24 games.

The Red Sox finish their West Coast road trip on Wednesday, July 7th when they take on the Angels. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox