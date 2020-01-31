Officials Investigating Threats Against Maine Schools

State Police say they are working with the FBI on a web based threat received against a dozen Maine high schools Friday.

The threat was received by a Maine business which forwarded it to police.

State Police have informed all Maine police departments of the threat and the Maine Department of Education has done the same with all Maine school superintendents.

Investigators are now working on the source of the threat and its credibility.

In addition to information sent out to Maine police departments by the Maine Information Analysis Center, the State Police computer crimes unit is also involved and working with federal counterparts.

The specifics of the threat and the school districts cited are not being released at this time.

Additional information may come later from the FBI’s press office in Boston.