Officials Investigate Suspected Suicide in Jail; Release Name

Bangor Police and the Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a suspected suicide inside the Penobscot County jail.

Officials said that the woman was found unresponsive in a lavatory on Monday afternoon and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The woman was brought to the jail last Friday for failure to appear in court on drug possession charges.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman as 33-year-old Klarissa Marie Nye of Bangor.

Due to the active investigation, police are unable to release any more information at this time.