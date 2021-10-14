Suspect Identified in Augusta Officer-Involved Shooting

During an altercation Wednesday evening involving multiple Augusta Police officers and a man wielding a knife, police deployed deadly-force tactics to subdue the suspect. The deceased is now identified at 34-year-old Dustin J. Paradis of Augusta.

The Original Story Follows

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, two APD officers were involved in a use of deadly force incident that occurred Wednesday evening.

Augusta Police responded to reports of a male subject with knife that was apparently threatening other residents near 155 Hospital Street at around 6PM.

After authorities made contact with the male suspect an altercation involving use of deadly force ensued between the subject and Sargent Blodgett and Officer Guptill.

Both Sargent Blodgett and Officer Guptill have been placed on paid administrative leave as is standard operating procedure with any officer-involved shooting. The incident is already under investigation by the Attorney General's Office to determine if deadly force was used appropriately.

We will continue to keep this story updated as details become available. The identity of the victim was not yet released as of Thursday morning.

