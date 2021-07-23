Now There Are Only 8 Covered Bridges in Maine [PHOTOS]

Earlier this week the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton was destroyed by fire. It was one of only nine historic covered bridges remaining in the state of Maine, and the only one in Aroostook County.

