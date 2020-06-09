Northern Maine to Try More On-Demand Bus Service

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state government has received a federal grant for a pilot project that is designed to grow the availability of on-demand bus service in its rural northern areas.

The federal government says the $188,000 grant to the Maine Department of Transportation will aid the project in Aroostook County and the rural Presque Isle area.

It’s part of $3.5 million the federal agency is using for access and mobility grants around the country.