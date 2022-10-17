Northern Maine Girls (Class A-D) Soccer Heal Point Standings as of Monday October 17

There are just days left in the Maine High School Soccer Season. Most teams have just 1 game left, with a few schools needing to play 2 games. With the anticipated weather on Tuesday, some teams may be forced to play on Wednesday, October 19th the last day of the regular season.

Here are the latest Heal Point Standings and Playoff Schedule

CLASS A

The Top 8 Teams will make the playoffs. There are no prelim games and the Quarterfinals will see 1-8, 2-7, 3-6, 4-5 matchups

CLASS B

The Top 10 Teams will make the playoffs. The Top 6 teams will receive a bye. The prelims will consist of 7-10 and 8-9.

CLASS C

There is something wrong with the standings on the MPA site. Sumner has played all their games and their record is 6-7-1. You can note they have half the games coded to Charles M. Sumner Learning Center and half to Sumner Memorial High School!

The Top 11 teams will make the playoffs, with the Top 5 receiving byes. In the prelims it will be 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9.

CLASS D

The Top 12 Teams will make the playoffs, with the Top 4 having byes. The prelim round will see 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 playing

We will post the final Heal Point Standings on Thursday after all the games are finalized. Best of luck to everyone this week.