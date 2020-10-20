The ‘Peanuts’ Holiday Specials Won’t Air on Broadcast TV This Year

It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will not be airing on ABC this year, as it has in the past. Due to a new content deal with Apple TV+, the Peanuts Halloween favorite will begin streaming exclusively on the platform. The shift from broadcast television to streaming resulted from an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwidem, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

If you're not ready to subscribe to Apple TV+, don't fret. You can watch the Great Pumpkin for free from October 30 to November 1. And that goes for all of The Peanuts holiday specials. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available from November 25 to 27, and A Charlie Brown Christmas can be viewed from December 11 to 13.

Beginning in the 1960s, The Peanuts holiday specials have become a significant part of American tradition. First premiering on CBS, the programs then made their way to ABC. Now that they've found a new home on Apple TV+, it will be the first time in decades that they've been absent from the yearly fall broadcast television lineup.

Apple TV+ and WildBrain will also collaborate on original programming that will focus on Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve, and the back-to-school season. We'll also be getting a new series called The Snoopy Show, and a second season of Snoopy in Space. That's a whole lot of Peanuts! Good grief!