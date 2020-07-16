No More Tobacco Products at Hannaford

Saying it fits their commitment to health 'the Hanny' will no longer sell tobacco products. Hannaford has 183 supermarkets that will phase out those products over the next few months.

They are not alone in this decision. Other retailers that have, over the years, decided to stop selling some or all tobacco products are Walgreens, CVS, Target, Sam's Club, and Walmart.

As I read the story about Hannaford's decision in the Bangor Daily News, I was reminded that the age to buy these products had been upped to 21. It is not a local or regional decision, but a federal minimum age that was established. In December, President Trump signed the legislation, nicknamed T21, which upped the age from 18 to 21 to tobacco and e-cigarette products.

I used to be a smoker many, MANY years go. I am happy I did, not only for health reasons, but I can't even imagine paying that regularly. Honestly, I am too cheap.

So smokers will have to make another stop to stock up on your products of choice.