No Criminal Charges to be Filed in Farmington Propane Blast

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine company that severed an underground propane line that caused the deadly explosion in Farmington was cited for violating the state's Dig Safe law, but there will be no criminal charges arising from the incident.

The Maine fire marshal's office issued its conclusions Friday about the September propane blast that killed a firefighter and injured a half-dozen others.

The report says the company responsible for severing the propane line was installing safety posts in the parking lot to protect an air conditioning unit.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission cited the company for violating Maine's Dig Safe law. A message left with the company wasn't immediately returned.