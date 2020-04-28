NMCC Announces 2020 Virtual Commencement

The 2020 Virtual NMCC Commencement will take place Saturday, May 2 at 10:00 am.

The NMCC Graduation Committee has worked with the creative production team at WAGM-TV to produce a special video to commemorate this unique experience. The Committee said they worked to capture some ceremonial traditions while also embracing the current circumstance.

The ceremony will be premiered on NMCC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel simultaneously on May 2nd at 10am. Both pages are available through the NMCC Facebook Page and NMCC YouTube Channel.

Officials said all 2020 graduates are invited to walk in the 2021 ceremony.