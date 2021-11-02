Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx has spent the bulk of this fall promoting his new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx and, in a new interview with The Aquarian Weekly, the bassist and author revealed he and his wife Courtney are currently working on a children's book about diversity and culture.

With plans to turn his The Heroin Diaries memoir into a musical that would hit Broadway and elsewhere as well as a stadium tour with Motley Crue both put on hold due to the pandemic, Sixx relayed how else he had remained creative during this time, which included work on another book unlike any he had previously written.

"Me and my wife are working on a book right now — a children’s book about this little girl who goes to all of these countries in her imagination," explained Sixx.

Offering a light summary, he continued, "She goes to Africa and she has this little African boy or girl teaching her about that culture, or she goes to England, and then she goes to Wyoming and learns about horses, then goes to Japan and learns about the food and the culture and the language."

Projecting a rough timeline of when this book will be released, Sixx added, "That is a great idea and that will come out next year."

The founding Motley Crue bassist also explained that the move from Los Angeles to Wyoming, which he said was "a better place to raise our daughter," resulted in a rush of creativity. It offered time to place focus back on family and make use of their time together.

"For me, there was a lot of negativity," said Sixx about the pandemic period, "but I also got to spend a lot of quality time with our family because I pulled my kids out of college and they all came back to where we lived in Los Angeles. We lived in the house for three months when we were in lockdown and we were having conversations that we haven’t had in years about things because they have their own lives and dad’s got his own life. We get together five or six times a year and do fun stuff, but anyway, COVID allowed me to re-focus, re-center, and just try to be as safe as possible and take advantage of some of these creative ideas."

Sixx's The First 21 memoir is out now and debuted at the top of Amazon's rock music books chart.

