Nikki Sixx Stresses Importance of Being in Shape for a Large Tour

Motley Crue's Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett is set to take place in the summer of 2022, and Nikki Sixx has stressed the importance of being in good physical shape for such a large endeavor.

"When you play a two hour show in a stadium, it's a 90-foot span from side to side," Sixx described to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez. "So when you're playing in a stadium, you've got all that room — and it's not like you're going from stage left to stage right one time. So you gotta have your energy up, you gotta be able to play and sing and move, jump, whatever you want to do."

The bassist acknowledged that there are fans who save a lot of money to be able to go to concerts, and sometimes only get to see a band every once in a blue moon. So for them especially, he feels it's of utmost importance to be able to give the best performance possible.

"If I get onstage and I can't deliver the goods, I couldn't look at myself. They don't want to look onstage and see the bass player out of breath. They're like, 'Wow, these guys are past their prime.' And I'm just never going to let that happen. It's too important to me to deliver a great show to the fans. Without the fans, we'd be nothing," he continued.

