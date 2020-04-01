NH Comedian Juston McKinney is Keeping us Entertained with His Home School Videos

The times we are living in are dark for everyone in every industry. But when performing live for other people is your livelihood and you are being restricted financially and creatively, it can be frustrating!

Comedian Juston McKinney from Newmarket, New Hampshire, is showing us that it's going to take more than a global pandemic to keep him from making us laugh. He has released ten episodes of his "Home School' video series and his questionable teaching techniques will crack you up! This is the content we need right now.

Here are a few of my favorites:

For all of his Home School videos check out his Youtube Channel! And don't forget to follow Juston on Facebook and Instagram.