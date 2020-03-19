NFL Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the sports world hard, and now has hit the NFL.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the virus.

Payton is the first known NFL figure to test positive for the virus.

The 56-year-old Payton is set to enter his 14th season as the Saints’ head coach, an organization he has guided to 8 playoff appearances.

A Super Bowl-winning head coach back in 2009, Payton ranks fifth among active NFL head coaches, and 27th all-time, with 131 wins.