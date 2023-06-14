I spent some time on the highway this weekend.

I had to go to Portland for an event over the weekend, so I did some time on the road. I had to stop in Gardiner for a quick trip to the bathroom but otherwise kept right on chugging. I love that you can just pull off, do your business, and get right back on the highway. It's obviously set up for convenience.

Then ironically, I saw a thread on Reddit asking folks what their favorite exit off the highway is. A lot of people had some good answers. Like the similar rest stop to Gardiner, that's down in Kennebunk. Others said Augusta because they liked the convenient shopping right off the highway. But there was serious love for a specific Newport exit. And with good reason.

We all know it. Especially up this way.

In reality, the most perfect exit on all of Interstate 95 has to be Newport Exit 157. Think about it... It literally has every single convenience you could ask for. No joke. You have food, shopping, entertainment, and fuel. Literally everything. I've been racking my brain trying to think of what could possibly be missing.

Where else can you pull off the road, get gas, grab some fast food, stop into Walmart for travel essentials, do some banking, and then depending on the season, get some ice cream and just keep going?!

I mean, travel stops are cool. But all the above spots are in a one-mile radius. Even a small hotel. So if you think you can show me an exit that even comes close, without all the potential chaos of an exit like Freeport, please do. Otherwise, I'm saving whatever I need from what's obviously the coolest highway exit in Maine. Long live Exit 157!!

Maybe getting gas, lunch, new clothes, and a hotel room off Exit 157 should be on this list...

