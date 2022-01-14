Newburgh Crash Involving School Bus And Truck Sends 9 To The Hospital Friday AM

Newburgh Crash Involving School Bus And Truck Sends 9 To The Hospital Friday AM

Angela Waye

A crash between a school bus and a truck in Newburgh, just before 7 AM Friday, is still under investigation this afternoon.

According to information released on the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office App and Facebook Page, the crash happened on Western Avenue, near Chapman Road, as a GMC truck following the bus allegedly failed to stop after the bus driver put on the bus warning lights.

The truck allegedly ran into the back of the bus, causing major damage to both vehicles.

The sheriff's office says occupants of both vehicles ended up going to local hospitals to get checked out.

"The bus was occupied by 18 students and a driver. 8 students were transported to the hospital with various complaints of pain. The truck was occupied by 2 individuals. The passenger of the truck was also transported to the hospital."

Sheriff Troy Morton went on to say in the post:

"It is critical that motorists pay attention when operating in the vicinity of a school bus. Buses often make stops and will utilize their warning lights to give proper notice. Let’s remember, school buses are carrying one of the most important cargos, our children."

Along with the Newburgh Fire and Police Departments, the sheriff's office was assisted by the Hampden police and fire departments.

Both the Hampden school system and the parents of the students involved in today's crash were notified of the crash, shortly after it happened. The sheriff's office is looking into whether there were any traffic violations made during this morning's incident.

