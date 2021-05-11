Newbridge, New Brunswick Woman Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

A 37-year-old Newbridge, New Brunswick woman has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in custody for trafficking meth and cocaine.

Michelle Brown’s convictions also included failing to stop for police, obstruction, probation violations, and breaches of a release order.

Brown was placed on a lifetime weapons prohibition. She is also required to provide a sample for the national DNA Databank.

The sentencing date was on April 29, 2021 in Woodstock Provincial Court.

The Woodstock Police Force Crime Reduction Unit along with the officers of the Woodstock Police Force were involved in the investigation. Their work led to Michelle Lynn Brown’s arrest and conviction. said officials. No further details were released on the time or place of the crimes.

Authorities remind everyone that trafficking drugs is illegal and comes with serious penalties if arrested, convicted and sentenced.

Contact the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 if you have any information about illegal drugs being sold and distributed in the area. You can also reach out the Crime Stoppers online at www.crimenb.ca or call directly at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).