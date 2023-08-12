Massive Humpback Whale Skeletons Coming to Maine State Museum Will Leave You in Awe

The Maine State Museum may still be under construction, but future features are already causing some serious excitement.

The museum recently shared images of a new exhibit on social media that has Mainers ready to flood its halls.

Those are skeletal remains of humpback whales, two specifically. They will both be a permanent fixture at the museum when it reopens following renovations.

These immense skeletons will give Mainers and tourists an idea of how giant the humpback truly is. These skeletons are simply enormous.

The humpback whale is one of the largest mammals on the planet. According to the NOAA Fisheries, humpbacks can grow to nearly 60 feet and weigh 40 tons. It essentially can weigh as much as a military tank.

A perfectly healthy humpback can live nearly 90 years of age. It's nice to be high up in the old food chain. At one point they were nearly wiped off the face off the Earth due to whaling. However, as of 2018, humpbacks are listed as "least concern" when it comes to its conservation status. That's a tremendous turn around for the beast.

One of its natural habitats is right here in New England, so I'm sure it was an easy choice for the museum to include these skeletons for an exhibit.

I imagine this will be one of the most popular exhibits at the Maine Museum when it does reopen. As for when that is, it's still on target for a 2025 grand reopening. I can't wait to see what's in-store for all of us is. These incredible skeletons are just a small part of it. 2025 can't get here fast enough.

