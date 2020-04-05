‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Claims New Episode Is Coming to Netflix Next Week

Is a new Tiger King episode coming to Netflix?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Jeff Lowe claims that there is a new episode underway that will be debuting on Netflix next week.

He made the announcement alongside his wife, wife, Lauren Dropla, via a Cameo message to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner. Turner’s wife, Kourtney, did an episode surrounding the show on her Holding Kourt podcast and their friend paid for a video message from Lowe using the popular celebrity shout-out app.

Turner posted the video message to social media on Saturday (April 4). “Thank you for watching our show,” Lowe said.

“You just wasted seven hours on us,” he joked. “You need a life. Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode [that] will be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on,” he concluded, referring to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

See the video, below.