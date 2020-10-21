Everything New on Netflix in November

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Netflix, whose November offerings includes a ton of new holiday content. There are films like Operation Christmas Drop and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and a whole season of the holiday romance Dash & Lily. If you’d rather say bah humbug to all of that, the highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown premieres on November 15. Older titles debuting on the service include Ocean’s 11, Boyz n the Hood, Prom Night, and Fruitvale Station.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2020:

Avail. 11/1/20

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two years later, Ada seeks to rebuild her life and reconnect with her best friends, who are also facing challenges of their own.

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Avail. 11/2/20

Prospect

Avail. 11/3/20

Felix Lobrecht: Hype -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

No-holds-barred comic Felix Lobrecht tackles "woke" culture, the downside of success and getting older — though still not feeling like an actual adult.

Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

Shuhei’s erratic mother feels threatened when he starts to awaken to a world beyond her distorted control, sending the family hurtling towards tragedy.

Avail. 11/4/20

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.

Avail. 11/5/20

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary series on the circumstances surrounding the death of María Marta García Belsunce, one of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentina.

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop -- NETFLIX FILM

Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility.

Paranormal -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skeptical about the supernatural, a hematologist is forced to investigate enigmatic events when a ghost from his past comes back to haunt him.

Avail. 11/6/20

Citation -- NETFLIX FILM

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events.

Country Ever After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Country Ever After follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart - each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale - Los Angeles.

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench -- NETFLIX FILM

The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

The Late Bloomer

Avail. 11/9/20

Undercover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The line between justice and revenge begins to blur when Kim's hunt for illegal arms dealers plunges Bob into a dangerous new undercover operation.

Avail. 11/10/20

Dash & Lily -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares from the New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Trash Truck -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal… a giant honking, snorting trash truck.

Avail. 11/11/20

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Australian comedy group Aunty Donna invites you into their Big Ol' House of Fun! In their new Netflix original six-part sketch series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol' House of Fun, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives. Come on inside if you’re prepared to handle satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more. The series is produced by Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, and Brett Harris for Pacific Electric Picture Company, and Scott Aukerman and David Jargowsky for Comedy Bang! Bang!

The Liberator -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on “Operation Avalanche” in WWII, this film follows the Allied invasion of Italy and the story of the regiment known as the “Thunderbirds.”

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show.

What We Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM

A couple facing fertility issues finds their marriage tested on a vacation to a Sardinian resort — and the family next door only adds to the tension.

Avail. 11/12/20

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo -- NETFLIX FILM

From a resurfaced sex tape to a rouge suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal.

Prom Night

Avail. 11/13/20

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey -- NETFLIX FILM

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

The Life Ahead -- NETFLIX FILM

In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, Madame Rosa (Sophia Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her. The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family.

The Minions of Midas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A millionaire publisher gets a blackmail note just as a reporter is about to break a story that implicates him. His decision can mean life or death.

Avail. 11/15/20

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the 1980s, Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer.

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Avail. 11/16/20

Loving

Whose Streets?

Avail. 11/17/20

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Boss Baby is finally the boss, armed with an ambitious plan to achieve total baby love. But enemies old and new are teaming up to bring him down.

We Are the Champions -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From executive producer Rainn Wilson, We are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors who put it all on the line to become heroes in their own extraordinary worlds. Featured competitions include Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping.

Avail. 11/18/20

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Now out of prison but suffering from blackouts, Eva gets a plea for help that leads her to infiltrate a club linked to an underage sex trafficking ring.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Benjamin Bradley, best known as Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry with a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions. In the new Netflix series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, Bradley takes you behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use.

Avail. 11/19/20

The Princess Switch: Switched Again -- NETFLIX FILM

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Avail. 11/20/20

Alien Xmas -- NETFLIX FILM

When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi, the cuisines of Gansu province offer remarkable flavors as layered as its history.

If Anything Happens I Love You -- NETFLIX FILM

In the aftermath of tragedy, two grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in this beautifully illustrated animated short film.

Voices of Fire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This docuseries follows Pharrell Williams' hometown church as it builds the world’s best gospel choir with undiscovered talent in the community.

Avail. 11/22/20

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square -- NETFLIX FILM

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Machete Kills

Avail. 11/23/20

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future.

Avail. 11/24/20

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Huttsgalor's favorite winter festival is finally here! But will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son -- NETFLIX FILM

Facing a terminal disease, a mother decides to use her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humor to make sure her 4-year-old son remembers her.

Hillbilly Elegy -- NETFLIX FILM

Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, HILLBILLY ELEGY is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Wonderoos -- NETFLIX FAMILY

An adventurous and lovable team of young animals from all over the world play, laugh, sing and learn together to solve relatable preschool firsts.

Avail. 11/25/20

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two -- NETFLIX FILM

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

Great Pretender: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent's team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows.

Avail. 11/26/20

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul -- NETFLIX FILM

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

Avail. 11/27/20

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When a snow plow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes in the Carson's yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

The Call -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Shondaland, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.

Don't Listen -- NETFLIX FILM

After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret.

Virgin River: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

La Belva / The Beast -- NETFLIX FILM

When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.

Avail. 11/28/20

The Uncanny Counter -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Demon hunters called Counters come to Earth disguised as employees at a noodle restaurant in order to capture evil spirits in pursuit of eternal life.

Avail. 11/29/20

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

It's winter in the city and despite the lack of snow, a power outage and an ill-fated party, the Wonderoos learn the true meaning of the holidays.

Avail. 11/30/20

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A first love story between a sprightly high school teen and her childhood friend from next door. A Korean remake of the hit Chinese drama of the same title.

Finding Agnes -- NETFLIX FILM

When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope.