Everything New on Disney Plus in June
Typically, Disney+ likes to alternate their big series; when one Marvel show ends, another Star Wars series begins, or vice versa. But in June you’re getting new episodes of a Marvel show and a Star Wars show, sometimes on the same day. Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring Ewan McGregor back in his role from the Star Wars prequels, continues through the end of the month, and at the sametime, Ms. Marvel, featuring the popular character from Marvel Comics, expands the MCU in a new direction.
There’s also a documentary on Ms. Marvel, as well as one on the making of Pixar’s new film Lightyear, plus Rise, the story of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in June 2022:
Wednesday, June 1
New Library Titles
- Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel - Premiere
Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) -Season 4 Premiere
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III
Friday, June 3
New Library Titles
- Mack Wrestles (Short)
Disney+ Originals
Hollywood Stargirl - Premiere
Wednesday, June 8
New Library Titles
- Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
- Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Ms. Marvel - Premiere, Episode 1
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV
Friday, June 10
Disney+ Originals
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear - Premiere
Wednesday, June 15
New Library Titles
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
- grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
- The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Family Reboot - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Ms. Marvel - Episode 2
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V
Love, Victor - Season 3 Premiere
Friday, June 17
New Library Titles
- Kings Ransom
- Big Shot
Wednesday, June 22
New Library Titles
- G.O.A.T. (S1)
- Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Finale, Part VI
Ms. Marvel - Episode 3
Friday, June 24
Disney+ Originals
Rise - Premiere
Trevor: The Musical - Premiere
Wednesday, June 29
New Library Titles
- Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Baymax! - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Ms. Marvel - Episode 4
