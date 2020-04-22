New on Amazon Prime Video: May 2020
The picture above is from The Vast of Night, the new Amazon original movie premiering at the end of May after a successful festival run that started at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival. It follows a switchboard operator who discovers a strange audio frequency. Based on the trailer, mysteries and scares follow.
Prime Video also has a new sci-fi comedy series called Upload from Parks and Recreation’s Greg Daniels, a new season of Homecoming starring Janelle Monáe, and a comedy special from Jimmy O. Yang. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon’s streaming service in May:
May 1
Movies
10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)
Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
Gloria (2014)
Green Dragon Inn (1977)
House Of D (2005)
Torso (1973)
I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
Inferno (1980)
Night Train Murders (1975)
Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)
The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
Lakeboat (2000)
Daughters of Darkness (1971)
Pathology (2008)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
Sprung (1997)
The Final Countdown (1980)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Walking Tall (1973)
Series
*Upload: Season 1 - Amazon Original series
A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
May 3
Series
The Durrells: Season 4
May 7
Movies
The Hustle (2019)
May 8
Movies
*The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Specials
*Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special
May 10
Movies
Jack And Jill (2011)
May 11
Series
Alias: Seasons 1-5
May 15
Movies
*Seberg - Amazon Original movie (2020)
Series
*The Last Narc: Season 1 - Amazon Original series
May 17
Series
Poldark: Season 5
May 19
Movies
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial By Fire (2019)
May 22
Movies
Rocketman (2019)
Series
*Homecoming: Season 2 - Amazon Original series
May 23
Movies
Come To Daddy (2020)
May 25
Movies
The Tracker (2019)
May 29
Movies
*The Vast Of Night - Amazon Original movie (2020)
