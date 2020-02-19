Everything New on Amazon Prime in March 2020

Okay we already did everything new on Netflix and Hulu in March, so why not Amazon Prime? There’s literally no reason not to do it also.

So Amazon Prime in March: You’ll get a brand new series called Making the Cut, a fashion competition show starring Project Runway alumni Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. You’ll also get Zerozerozero, a crime series based on the novel by Roberto Saviano, the author of Gomorrah. And if you’re a Kevin Smith fan who’s been waiting to watch the recent Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, that’s coming next month as well.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in March 2020:

March 1

Movies

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry's Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Series

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

Series

*ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Movies

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

Series

*The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Movies

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Series

*Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Movies

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Movies

*Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

Movies

I See You (2019)

March 23

Movies

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Series

Luther: Season 5

March 27

Series

*Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Movies

Santee (1973)