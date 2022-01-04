There's a new program that is being made available by the U.S. FCC called, the Affordable Connectivity Program. This new program could save you as much as $30 a month on your internet bill, if you're eligible.

To assess if you and your household qualify for this new federal program, at least one member of the household must meet at least one of the criteria.

According to fcc.gov, in order to qualify, a member of the household must have an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

This would similar in qualifications to other federal programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline.

If you feel you qualify you can enroll through an approved provider or you can also visit ACPBenefit.org. to get more information and apply.

If you are approved you will not receive funds directly. Instead, participating broadband service provider will receive the funds.

More information on this program is also available directly on the FCC website by CLICKING HERE.

