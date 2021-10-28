New England’s Beloved ‘Fluffernutter’ Sandwich Now an Official Word in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary

For those of you who were born and raised here up north, you probably grew up enjoying the lip-smacking sticky goodness of a fluffernutter sandwich. All this delicacy requires is two pieces of white bread, a slab of peanut butter on one side, and a smear of Fluff on the other.

Now, for the few of you who may not be familiar with the term “Fluff”, that is just simply some good old-fashioned marshmallow crème and is what pulls the fluffernutter together. Get it? Fluff… Peanut BUTTER… Fluffernutter… Anyway…

According to an article by CBS Boston, Merriam-Webster announced on Wednesday that “fluffernutter" is one of 455 words being added to the dictionary this month.

Fluffernutter: (n) “a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread”.

I grew up in Maine and these were the foundation of my lunches as a kid. They were always a daily option at our school cafeteria sitting right next to the classic PB & Jellies. But when I moved down south, the treat was obsolete.

I will never forget the look on my boyfriend’s face when I asked if he wanted a “peanut butter and fluff sandwich”. First off, what the heck is “fluff”, and second, why would I want to eat that? Were the initial thoughts. I made him one during quarantine, he took one bite, and his face lit up. After that moment, he had a new favorite snack while stuck indoors.

There are hundreds of other words being added along with “fluffernutter”, and two other personal favorites being added are “air fryer” and “dad bod”.

Eat too many of these sandwiches and you may just find yourself with a dad bod.