New England Patriots vs Houston Texans, Sunday, November 22

The New England Patriots are on the road Sunday, November 22 against the Texans. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 10:00 am. Kick-off at 1:00 pm.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS: Newton And Hard-running Patriots To Test Houston's Defense

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — After failing to stop the run all season, the Houston Texans will face another test on Sunday against the New England Patriots, a team that runs the ball more than any team in the NFL. The Patriots lead the NFL with 301 rushing attempts this season and rank third by averaging 161.1 yards rushing a game. Houston's run defense has been the biggest problem in a dismal season where the team ranks last in the league in allowing 167.4 yards rushing a game.

