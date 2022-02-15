New Dog Park Coming to Presque Isle, Maine

Dog Park at Peace Park

Presque Isle, Maine is getting a new dog park at Peace Park on Parsons Street.

Three Phases of Renovation

There are three phases to the renovation. Phase 1 includes the dog park and parking area. Phase 2 will update the playground and Phase 3 is a walking loop.

Area for Dogs to Run Free

There will be a play area divided in two for the new Dog Park at Peace Park. One side will be fenced in to allow dogs to safely run free. There will be access to water, a dog wash station and a drinking fountain with a dog bowl. There will be seating areas, benches and tables.

In Loving Memory of Erica Hemphill

Kimberly R. Smith, MSB, Resource Development and Public Information Officer, Executive Director, Presque Isle Community Development Association, Inc. said “The dog park portion of the project is not tax-payer funded and will be dedicated to the loving memory of Erica Hemphill.”

Maine National Guard

The Maine National Guard will construct the 18 space parking lot as part of a readiness training project. There will be two handicap spaces available.

Cost & Donations

The cost of the dog park is estimated to be $60,000, said Smith. “Tax-deductible donations can be made at the Sargent Family Community Center by cash, check or credit card. Checks should be made payable to Presque Isle Community Development Association, or PICDA. These can also be mailed to PICDA, Attn: Dog Park, 12 Second Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769.” You can also go to the Go Fund Me page.

More Information

You can email Gene Cronin, Director of Rec & Parks, at gcronin@presqueisleme.us or call (207) 764-2545 if you have any questions or need additional information. There’s more info on the City of Presque Isle website and a great video to watch about the dog park.

