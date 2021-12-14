New Brunswick Youth Protest Shut Down of Sports; Photos & Video

This morning the youth of New Brunswick woke up to the news that all upcoming sporting competitions, games, and tournaments are suspended. As the morning progressed, several organized protests in New Brunswick began. Students ages 12 and older are able to practice with one team at a time, and distancing measures must be taken. For those under the age of 12, all activities, practices, games, and tournaments are suspended.

In New Brunswick, #LetThemPlay and #LetUsPlay began to trend as protests in Woodstock, Hartland, and other towns began to gain steam. Students and parents have become frustrated at the policies that change in an instant, and seem to lack consistency. Frustration boiled over as games were canceled, but students were still able to attend school in person for the remainder of the week.





Adding to the confusion, there are leagues that are still allowed to play such as Junior Hockey and Maritime Hockey leagues. A majority of the student-athletes who had their seasons come to a halt yet again, are fully vaccinated and now looking for more in-depth answers as to why they are not allowed to play. As of Monday, New Brunswick has a full vaccination rate of 82% among those eligible ages 12 and older, and 88% have at least one dose of a vaccine.

According to my sources, the protests have been peaceful in nature and the students have been acting responsibly. There are many athletes who have now gone over 18 months since their last competitive game. These sports are an escape for some athletes, and for others the competitions are their therapy. The impacts of the restrictions being loosened and then tightened are beginning to be felt. The kids want to be back on the ice, on the hardwood, and with their parents watching them. We will continue to monitor the demonstrations in New Brunswick. Send you images and videos to jeff.clockedile@townsquaremedia.com . Thank you to the parents and individuals who have submitted scenes from today's demonstrations.