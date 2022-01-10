New Brunswick Woman Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Police say a 44-year-old Oromocto woman was charged Monday with sexual exploitation of a minor, in relation to male student in the area.

The Oromocto RCMP received a complaint in September of alleged sexual misconduct between a female Child and Youth Teams – Integrated Service Delivery employee and a teenaged male student.

Following an investigation by police, 44-year-old Julie Lynn Murphy of Oromocto was arrested. She was released under strict conditions, including having no contact with the victim, pending a court appearance.

On Monday, January 10, Murphy appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor while being a person of trust or authority, as well as one count of unlawfully distributing cannabis to an individual under 18 years of age.

She was released pending a court appearance on January 31 to enter a plea.

The New Brunswick RCMP says the investigation is continuing.

