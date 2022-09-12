New Brunswick Woman, 22, Dies in Collision in Keswick Ridge

The RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Keswick Ridge, N.B. Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman from Central Hainesville.

Members of the Keswick RCMP, Keswick Ridge Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Route 616 shortly after 3:00 p.m., according to Cpl. Dave Penney of the Keswick detachment.



The initial investigation showed that the young woman was driving east when her car crossed the center line and collided with a westbound pickup truck. The woman, who was alone in the car, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, the RCMP reported.

Driver of pickup truck hospitalized following Keswick Ridge crash

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup was transported to hospital with unspecified injuries. Police only stated that the injuries were believed to be “non-life-threatening.”

A section of Route 616 in Keswick Ridge was closed until around 7:00 p.m. Friday. The area is north of Mactaquac Provincial Park, where the woman is reported to have worked.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the exact cause of the woman's death.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.