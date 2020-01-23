New Brunswick Veterinary Clinics Helping Australian Animals

Three veterinary clinics in New Brunswick are doing what they can to help out animals which have been injured in the Australian wildfires.

Dr. Sara Pridham with Stoneybrook Veterinary Services says the public can help out by donating money or supplies.

The clinics in Fredericton, St. George and St. Martins are accepting bandages and first aid materials, expired medications such as antibiotics for pets, milk replacer for orphaned baby animals, blankets and pouches.

Dr. Pridham says so far the response to the call for action has been overwhelming.