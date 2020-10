A New Brunswick teen has died after the tractor he was driving flipped over.

St. Stephen RCMP responded to the accident Friday evening on a farm in Little Ridge, N.B. not far from the Maine border.

It's believed the teen lost control of the tractor.

The 16-year-old from Oak Haven, N.B., who was the only one on the vehicle, died at the scene.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.