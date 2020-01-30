New Brunswick Soldier Found Dead after Going Missing

A New Brunswick soldier has been found dead after he went missing late last week in Ontario.

Private Michal Beaman was last seen Friday night at a nightclub in downtown Kingston, Ontario.

CFB Kingston says his body was found Wednesday in the water near the LaSalle Causeway. His fellow soldiers had reported Beaman missing on Saturday.

An extensive search over 4 days involved hundreds of military personnel and law enforcement. The Provincial Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called in to help with the search.

Military officials say the cause of the death is unknown.

The 22-year-old Beaman, was part of a reserve unit based in Saint John, New Brunswick. He was in Ontario for training.