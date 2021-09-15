New Brunswick Man Charged With Murder in Allandale Shooting

A man from Kingsclear First Nation, N.B. has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death in Allandale, about 15 km below Nackawic.

The West District RCMP responded to a report Monday night of a shooting incident on a dirt road in a wooded area of Allandale. Police say a man was found dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 40-year-old James Robert Paul of Kingsclear First Nation. An autopsy determined Paul died of a gunshot wound, according to a news release from New Brunswick RCMP.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit attended the scene, as well as specialized policing services such as RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services and others. On Tuesday morning, RCMP arrested a 37-year-old man in Allandale in connection with the shooting.

RCMP say Francis Gabriel Solomon, Jr. of Kingsclear First Nation appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded in custody pending a court appearance on October 6 at 10:30 a.m.

The murder investigation is continuing, police say.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.