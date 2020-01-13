New Brunswick Man Charged Following Series of Thefts

A 30-year-old man from Grafton, N.B., has been charged in connection with an investigation into break and enters, and thefts.

Matthew Jacob Johnston appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on January 13 at 1:30 p.m. and was charged with 4 counts of possession of property obtained by crime

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on January 28 to enter a plea.

On the morning of January 10, members of the West District Crime Reduction Unit, Woodstock RCMP, Perth-Andover RCMP, the New Brunswick RCMP's Emergency Response Team and the Woodstock Police Force executed three search warrants at separate locations.

During the searches, a significant quantity of stolen property was recovered such as firearms, tools, audio equipment, an ATV and a pickup truck, along with numerous other items and vehicle parts.

Police continue to look for the rightful owners of the recovered property and the investigation is ongoing.