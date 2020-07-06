New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, marking 13 days since there was a positive case.

All zones in New Brunswick remain in the yellow level. Restrictions on interprovincial travel to and from the other Atlantic provinces were loosened on Friday, July 3.

“As we gradually open our province, it is more important than ever to maintain the measures that have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.

No new cases

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 162 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is one. No cases are hospitalized. As of today, 44,562 tests have been conducted.

Student transportation for fall 2020

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is considering ways to control the spread of COVID-19 once schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year, including best practices for student transportation and busing. Parents and guardians are encouraged to provide transportation for their children if they can to minimize the number of students who require busing. In the coming weeks, districts will be reaching out to families to identify transportation options.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.