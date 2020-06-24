New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 147 have recovered, including 26 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 16. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 41,356 tests have been conducted.

Atlantic provinces form travel bubble, effective July 3

Effective on Friday, July 3, residents of the Atlantic provinces will be able to travel within the four provinces without the requirement to self-isolate. The announcement was made today by the Council of Atlantic Premiers.

“I thank my fellow premiers for their co-operation in developing this plan,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We want to prioritize the health and safety of our residents, while also restoring our economies and supporting key industries, such as tourism. We want to balance the freedom to travel with precautions that will limit the spread of COVID-19. I am confident that the plan, which we have created together, strikes that balance.”

On July 3, New Brunswickers will be able to cross interprovincial borders into the other Atlantic provinces without the need to self-isolate provided they:

have not traveled outside of the Atlantic provinces for any reason, including work or personal travel, in the past 14 days (New Brunswickers returning from work in another Canadian province or territory continue to not be required to self-isolate when they return to New Brunswick);

have not been advised to self-isolate;

are not awaiting results of a COVID-19 test;

are not experiencing at least two of the following symptoms: fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills); a new cough or worsening chronic cough; sore throat; runny nose; headache; a new onset of fatigue; a new onset of muscle pain; diarrhea; loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.



“Limiting the movement of people has limited the movement of the virus, and that has kept our case numbers relatively low,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “But I am convinced that we can reconnect with others and still stay safe, if we remain committed to protecting ourselves and our loved ones.”

Atlantic Canadians will be able to travel to and from New Brunswick without the requirement to self-isolate but will be asked to provide proof of their province of residence. Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and may then travel within the Maritime provinces.

Each Atlantic province will choose its own public health processes to track and monitor people that enter their province. In addition, each of the provinces in the Atlantic bubble, may have distinct rules for health-care workers crossing interprovincial borders to enable them to manage their staffing requirements and the pressures within their respective health-care systems.

Campbellton progressing to Yellow level, June 26

The state of emergency will be extended June 25, and the mandatory order will be revised June 26 to allow for the following:

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) will move fully into the Yellow level with the rest of the province.

In all zones of the province, all remaining businesses can open with appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and operational plans respecting WorkSafeNB and Public Health guidelines.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.