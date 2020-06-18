New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 164 and 135 have recovered, including 14 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 27. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today,39,300 tests have been conducted.

“Public Health is no longer advising against non-essential travel to and from Zone 5,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.