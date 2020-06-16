New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

The new cases are:

an individual between 20 and 29; and

two individuals between 50 and 59.

Two of the cases are health-care employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and the other case is linked to a close contact of a case.

“As we navigate through the pandemic, we will need to continue to learn from our experience, adapt, and prepare as best we can for what is next,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “With each challenge we overcome we are building resilience as individuals, as communities, and as a province.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 163 and 131 have recovered, including 11 related to the outbreak in Zone 5. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 30. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 37,843 tests have been conducted.

Day / Overnight Camps

With children’s summer camp season approaching, operators of day and overnight camps are required to prepare an operational plan respecting Public Health guidance. Day and overnight camps do not need to be inspected before opening, but they must have an operational plan that can be provided to officials.

A COVID-19 Recovery Phase: Guidance to Early Learning and Childcare Facilities and Summer Camps document has been developed to provide clear direction to these operators. The goal is to create a safe and healthy environment for staff and children by making the necessary adjustments to help limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.