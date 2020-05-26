New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual above the age of 90 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

To date, 22,920 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 122 confirmed cases. The number of active cases is two and 120 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.

“Every New Brunswicker should remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. Although community transmission has not been confirmed, it is important to be aware that it remains a possibility.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 3 (Yellow) of the COVID-19 recovery. Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.