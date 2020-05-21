New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19 today.

The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual under the age of 19 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

To date, 21,474 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 121 confirmed cases. The number of active cases is one and 120 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, it is important to follow these personal actions:

Stay in your own home, or within your two-household bubble, as much as possible.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly several times a day.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.