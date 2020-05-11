New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

For the fifth consecutive day, Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 120; the number of active cases is two and 118 people have recovered. None of the active cases is in hospital.

As of today, 18,062 tests have been conducted.

New rules for visiting patients nearing end of life

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, announced new rules for visiting patients nearing the end of their lives in hospitals, nursing homes and hospices.

Patients will be permitted to designate two visitors to provide comfort and support. The two individuals selected will be the only visitors permitted and only one visitor is permitted at a time. No substitutions will be permitted. If a designated visitor, such as a frail, elderly spouse or person with a disability, requires a second person to support them, this person would count as the second chosen visitor.

“The elderly, particularly those with underlying health conditions, are at grave risk from the COVID-19 virus,” Russell said. “We will maintain our vigilance on their behalf. But I believe we can provide compassionate access for loved ones while continuing to protect those at greatest risk.”

All designated visitors:

Will be required to maintain physical distancing and limit their interactions with facility staff and the public.

Must leave the patient’s room when staff are conducting procedures.

Must monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and refrain from visiting should symptoms appear.

Must follow facility rules regarding infection control for other viruses, such as influenza and the common cold.

Connecting New Brunswickers with available job opportunities

The provincial government’s virtual job-matching platform, JobMatchNB, is available to help employers find potential workers and to help people find job opportunities.

As of today, more than 500 positions have been posted, and there are 367 job seekers with active accounts who have begun to apply for these positions. There are several job opportunities in the seafood processing sector, including fish plant labourers, seafood plant workers and lobster processors.

“New Brunswick needs you,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I encourage you to step up to build a stronger New Brunswick.”

Job seekers and employers are also encouraged to participate in a free virtual career fair May 12-13 at www.WorkingNB.ca. More than 50 employers have registered, and they will have virtual booths for job seekers to explore.

Job seekers will be able to speak with WorkingNB employment counsellors about employment and training concerns. They will have access to information on applying for Employment Insurance and other programs.

Employers can use the platform to discuss issues such as recruitment, retention and training with a WorkingNB workforce consultant.

Information line and email

The toll-free information line that was set up to help answer non-health-related questions, including questions about compliance with the state of emergency, is operational seven days a week. It offers services in both official languages and the hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The phone number is 1-844-462-8387 and the email address is helpaide@gnb.ca.

