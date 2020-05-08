New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

The province’s COVID-19 recovery plan has transitioned to the next phase, Premier Blaine Higgs announced today.

Phase 2, also designated as Orange level, includes the resumption of elective surgeries and the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

“We can move forward in our recovery plan because New Brunswickers answered the call by following the directives of Public Health and helping to contain the spread of the virus,” said Higgs. “This would not have been possible without the collaboration of the all-party cabinet committee and the leadership of Dr. Russell and her team. Extraordinary times can bring out the best in people and that is what has happened in our province.”

“Maintaining our strong performance requires New Brunswickers to continue what they have been doing,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Please continue to limit close contact to those within your two-household bubble. Let us keep working together to build on the success we have achieved.”

Under Phase 2 (Orange), several activities and openings are permitted, subject to maintaining physical distancing measures, general guidelines from Public Health and the Guidelines for New Brunswick Workplaces issued by WorkSafe NB.

Businesses do not need to be inspected before re-opening, but they must prepare an operational plan that can be provided to officials, if requested. Businesses may open immediately, but it is up to each business operator to decide if they are ready and if all guidelines have been met.

Re-openings and activities include:

Elective surgeries and other non-emergency health services, including dental, physiotherapy, optometry and massage therapy.

Outdoor public gatherings, with physical distancing, of 10 or fewer people.

Indoor public gatherings, with physical distancing, of 10 or fewer people for in-person religious services, weddings and funerals.

All in-person programs at post-secondary institutions, subject to the COVID-19 directives from Public Health. Virtual education options should be continued wherever possible.

Cultural venues such as museums, galleries and libraries.

Offices not deemed essential during the initial phase.

Retail establishments, including malls.

Restaurants.

Campgrounds and outdoor recreational activities, such as zoos and outfitters.

Early learning and child care centres regulated by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will be permitted to reopen as of May 19 . The department will contact operators to provide further information in the coming days.

. The department will contact operators to provide further information in the coming days. Non-regulated child care providers may open as of today but must adhere to Public Health guidelines, including having an operational plan.

Day camps, if the organization can adhere to Public Health measures set out in the document called COVID-19 Recovery Phase: Guidance to Early Learning and Childcare Facilities and Day Camps.

ATV trails across the province.

In addition, face masks will be required to be worn in public if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Business owners who have questions can contact Opportunities NB Business Navigators by emailing nav@navnb.ca or by calling 1-833-799-7966.

The latest version of the State of Emergency mandatory order is available online.

Personal protective equipment

The government is developing a website, which will be available next week, that will have a list of suppliers that provide personal protective equipment to private industry.

No new cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

To date, 17,029 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 120 confirmed cases. The number of active cases is two and 118 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.