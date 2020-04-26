New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and the province has a 94 per cent recovery rate from the illness.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 118, the number of active cases is seven, and 111 people have recovered. Four people remain hospitalized, and there are no patients in an intensive care unit.

“We are in a fortunate position in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “But this is still the time to be patient and vigilant. We want to give citizens and businesses every opportunity to recover from this crisis. We must follow a strategic, methodical approach to get there.”

Recovery guidance document available

The first phase of the provincial government’s COVID-19 recovery plan began on Friday.

The plan contains several colour-coded public health alert levels to methodically, gradually and cautiously reopen businesses, educational facilities, the health-care system, recreational activities and cultural events.

Premier Blaine Higgs thanked New Brunswickers for helping to fight the pandemic.

“Thanks to your co-operation, we have been able to start easing some of the restrictions that have been in place for several weeks,” said Higgs. “We have come so far together; please continue to follow the directives of Public Health and the emergency order as we take these first steps so that, soon, we will be able to take the next steps forward.”

A guidance document, which is available online, outlines health measures for the general public and businesses, service providers and organizations that have been permitted to open during the first phase of recovery.

Restrictions that have been eased may be reinstated at any time to protect public health.

“We are starting to see hopeful and encouraging signs, but that does not erase the reality that this virus remains out there,” said Higgs. “You still need to continue to practise physical distancing and hand-washing. You can expect to see some people wearing masks in public, limits on the number of people in a store, and surfaces being regularly cleaned. This is how we will keep New Brunswickers safe and healthy.”

