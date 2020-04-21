New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 118 and the number of active cases is 16.

To date, 102 people have recovered. There are five patients hospitalized, including one person in an intensive care unit.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Secure web portal for COVID-19 test results

With support from Canada Health Infoway, the provincial government has set up a secure web portal to enable eligible New Brunswickers to obtain faster access to their COVID-19 test results. This website will provide information to those who have been tested at an assessment centre. It can be accessed through the MyHealthNB website.

Effective today, those who have been tested for the virus at an assessment site will be given a registration code for the website. This code will enable them to check for results as soon as their tests have been processed, usually within 48 hours.

“With this new portal, patients will be able to access their test results faster from the safety of their home,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “The quicker access to test results will relieve some of the stress associated with the testing process and enable those with positive tests to take immediate actions to protect the health of their family and community.”

If a test is confirmed as positive, the site will provide information on self-isolation and directions on how to prevent further spread of the virus. The site will also indicate if the person’s test is confirmed as negative or inconclusive.

Those with positive results will be contacted by Public Health, which will monitor the person’s condition through followup calls.

Support for non-profit groups

The provincial government added a new category under the Community Investment Fund to support non-profit groups affected by COVID-19.

This funding will provide eligible small to medium-sized non-profits with grants between $500 and $10,000.

“New Brunswick’s non-profits and community groups play an important role in building vibrant communities, and they will help us rebuild our economy following this pandemic,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “This assistance is designed to address gaps within the existing support being made available by the federal government.”

The application form and program information can be found online.

Interprovincial border restrictions remain in place

Higgs said, although the number of cases in New Brunswick remains low, the province is still vulnerable to further spread from other provinces and people need to remain diligent.

“We are still surrounded by COVID-19,” said Higgs. “Because of this, we can expect that our borders may remain closed for some time. If you have been outside the province for any reason and any amount of time, you must still self-isolate for 14 days.”

Recovery planning

New Brunswick’s recovery from the pandemic will be discussed this week at the all-party cabinet committee meeting.

“We must reopen our communities and our province methodically, and gradually, to ensure we do not set ourselves back,” said Higgs.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.