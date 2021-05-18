New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

The provincial government announced today that people 18 and older may now schedule an appointment online to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

If an eligible individual, or a caregiver or family member acting on their behalf, is unable to book an appointment at a clinic online, they may call 1-833-437-1424.

“New Brunswick is setting and breaking records each week for the number of appointments booked and vaccines administered,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “By the end of this week, at least 50 per cent of our population will have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This further expansion of eligibility to everyone 18 and older is good news, but we must continue to be cautious and vigilant as we deal with new variants of the virus.”

Walk-in appointments are not available. If you have a vaccination appointment that you cannot attend because you have been directed to self-isolate, please reschedule your appointment.

“The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is currently collaborating with Public Health on a vaccine roll-out plan for those 12 and older, the details of which will be announced very soon,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “Our goal is to make this process as easy as possible for families. By working together and getting vaccinated as soon as we can, we can help keep our schools healthy and safe as we get ready for a new year.”

One new death

Public Health confirmed Tuesday that an individual 70-79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 42.

The person was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, and passed away in hospital.

“I offer my sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones,” Russell said. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by this tragic loss.”

10 new cases

Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The nine cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, two are related to travel and the remaining two are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 40-49 and is related to travel.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,083. Since yesterday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,919 recoveries. There have been 42 deaths, and the number of active cases is 121. Nine patients are hospitalized in total. Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province, with one in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,385 tests were conducted for a total of 316,499.

Confirmed cases at school and child-care facility in New Maryland

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at New Maryland Elementary School on May 17 and the school community was notified. There is no school today and students will learn from home on Wednesday and Thursday. School staff will contact families directly with more information.

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the New Maryland Kidz Klub on May 17 and affected families were notified that evening. The child-care facility will be closed for the next three days.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Fredericton:

Tony Pepperoni, 510 Brookside Dr., on Tuesday, May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Drome, 301 Main St., on Tuesday, May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

NB Power, 515 King St., on Wednesday, May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., on Wednesday, May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on Wednesday, May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Giant Tiger, 1160 Smythe St., on Thursday, May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Scholten’s, 325 Sunset Dr., on Thursday, May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

McMath Law Office, 406 Regent St., on Friday, May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Fredericton Mitsubishi, 327 St. Mary’s St., on Friday, May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Abbey Café, 546 Queen St., on Friday, May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Scotiabank, 490 King St., on Friday, May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., on Friday, May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Cannon’s Cross Pub, 15 Riverside Dr., on Friday, May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Moores Clothing, 1150 Prospect St., on Saturday, May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

Home Depot, 1450 Regent St., on Saturday, May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even it they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.